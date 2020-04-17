Ferguson (LON:FERG) Lifted to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Ferguson (LON:FERG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 6,181 ($81.31) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 4,740 ($62.35). Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Ferguson from GBX 7,000 ($92.08) to GBX 5,800 ($76.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,950 ($91.42) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 8,100 ($106.55) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,981.53 ($78.68).

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of FERG opened at GBX 5,234 ($68.85) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,538.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,513.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.97. Ferguson has a twelve month low of GBX 3,700 ($48.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,696 ($101.24). The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16.

In other news, insider Mike Powell sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,855 ($63.86), for a total transaction of £55,881.05 ($73,508.35).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.