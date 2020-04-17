Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

OBNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Origin Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $54.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,740 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

