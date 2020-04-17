Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.25.
OBNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Origin Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th.
NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44.
In other news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,740 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.79% of the company’s stock.
About Origin Bancorp
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.
