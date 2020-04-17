Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Ceres Power (LON:CWR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of CWR opened at GBX 354 ($4.66) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Ceres Power has a 52 week low of GBX 152 ($2.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 532.03 ($7.00). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 343.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 298.45. The stock has a market cap of $587.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.00.

In related news, insider Philip Caldwell sold 242,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 399 ($5.25), for a total value of £967,563.03 ($1,272,774.31).

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

