Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $3.10 on Friday. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $14.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 604,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 116,876 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 52,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 386.8% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 2,479,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after buying an additional 1,970,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 166,470 shares during the last quarter.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

