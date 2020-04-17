Cranswick (LON:CWK) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Cranswick (LON:CWK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CWK. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Monday, March 30th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,570 ($46.96).

LON CWK opened at GBX 3,614 ($47.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cranswick has a one year low of GBX 2,454 ($32.28) and a one year high of GBX 4,020 ($52.88). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,413.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 25.49.

In related news, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,367 ($44.29), for a total value of £16,835 ($22,145.49). Also, insider Mark Bottomley sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,726 ($49.01), for a total transaction of £27,013.50 ($35,534.73).

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

