IP Group (LON:IPO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

IP Group (LON:IPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of IPO stock opened at GBX 55.10 ($0.72) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 55.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.49. IP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 41.45 ($0.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 104 ($1.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $567.30 million and a PE ratio of -7.76.

IP Group Company Profile

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

