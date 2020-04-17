Marlowe’s (MRL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Marlowe (LON:MRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON MRL opened at GBX 397 ($5.22) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.13. Marlowe has a 1 year low of GBX 315 ($4.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 515 ($6.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 395.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 448.37.

In related news, insider Alex Dacre sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.60), for a total value of £14,000 ($18,416.21).

About Marlowe

Marlowe plc provides fire and security, water treatment, and air hygiene services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Fire Protection & Security Systems, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. The company designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems for retailers, banks, and housing associations, as well as leisure, education, retail, local authority customers; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, and engineering services.

