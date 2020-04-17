Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Polymetal International (LON:POLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,500 ($19.73). UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,125 ($14.80) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Polymetal International to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,433.75 ($18.86).

LON POLY opened at GBX 1,554 ($20.44) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a PE ratio of 15.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,311.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,235.62. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of GBX 763.80 ($10.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,436.50 ($18.90). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

