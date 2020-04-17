UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 200 ($2.63). UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOD. DZ Bank lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 233 ($3.06) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 236 ($3.10) to GBX 238 ($3.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.43) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 184.19 ($2.42).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 110.06 ($1.45) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 119.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 145.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 195.65 ($2.57).

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle purchased 71,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £99,031.94 ($130,270.90).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

