Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $333,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $798,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,832,921 shares of company stock valued at $120,023,345 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,263.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,205.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,315.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 price objective (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,574.90.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

