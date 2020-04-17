Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC decreased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 16,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.4% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 731,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,243 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.1% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 47,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% in the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $261.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.18, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.04.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total value of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at $60,871,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,308 shares of company stock worth $11,858,705. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

