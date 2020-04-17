Alpha Windward LLC Invests $237,000 in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 780.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

In other news, Director Robert S. Harrison purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,279.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Benjamin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $14,797.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $239,380 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALEX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $887.20 million, a P/E ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.