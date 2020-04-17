PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stake Reduced by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC cut its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In other news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.26.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.70. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.