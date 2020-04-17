Alpha Windward LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Alpha Windward LLC trimmed its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter worth approximately $563,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,354,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

MDC opened at $24.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average is $38.30. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

In related news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $4,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,119,715 shares in the company, valued at $183,862,880.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $58,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,628.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,276 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,326. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

