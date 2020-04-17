Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 70,924 Shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,924 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Covetrus alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Covetrus from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Covetrus stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. Covetrus Inc has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.29 million. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. Covetrus’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Covetrus Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.