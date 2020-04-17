Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of NetGear worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,011,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,737,000 after purchasing an additional 561,500 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 967,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 355,106 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 389,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 253,102 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 97,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetGear in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

NetGear stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. NetGear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $746.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.19.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. NetGear had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $252.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetGear news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $66,660.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,386 shares of company stock valued at $234,157 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTGR shares. BidaskClub upgraded NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

