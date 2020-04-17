Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,185 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Change Healthcare worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period.

CHNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.62.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $17.57.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $808.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.66 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

