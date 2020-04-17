Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.21 Million Stake in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $3,452,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 28,677 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after buying an additional 184,237 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. International Seaways Inc has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $691.01 million, a PE ratio of -580.75 and a beta of 0.07.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $124.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.35 million. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. Analysts expect that International Seaways Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

