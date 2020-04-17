Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of Athenex worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Athenex during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Athenex during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Athenex during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Athenex during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Athenex by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Athenex alerts:

Shares of ATNX opened at $8.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.23. Athenex Inc has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $21.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 86.32% and a negative net margin of 122.25%. Analysts forecast that Athenex Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manson Fok bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rudolf Kwan bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 120,000 shares of company stock worth $998,000. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATNX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Athenex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.