Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of Tronox worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROX. Creative Planning raised its stake in Tronox by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 218,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 15.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 163,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 393.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 399,679 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 10.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after purchasing an additional 303,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Tronox by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tronox news, Director Ilan Kaufthal bought 30,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,386.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $832.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 3.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. Tronox Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tronox Ltd will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROX. ValuEngine cut shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

