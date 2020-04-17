Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,640 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Delphi Technologies worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLPH. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,056,000 after purchasing an additional 499,966 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 36,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLPH. Cowen cut shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Delphi Technologies stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.14 million, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $26.82.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 43.64%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.