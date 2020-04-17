Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Model N were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MODN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Model N in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Model N by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after buying an additional 53,532 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Model N in the third quarter valued at approximately $789,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Model N by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43. Model N Inc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.58 million, a PE ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.26 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Model N Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MODN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Model N in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Model N from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Model N in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Model N from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 7,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $257,237.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,506,990.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suresh Kannan sold 1,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $29,863.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,164 shares of company stock worth $384,936 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

