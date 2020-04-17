Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Acushnet worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acushnet alerts:

GOLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Acushnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital started coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $368.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.66 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.