Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Catchmark Timber Trust worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTT. Robert W. Baird downgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catchmark Timber Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE CTT opened at $6.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $354.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 87.45%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

