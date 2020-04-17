Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 30,700 Shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Plantronics were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plantronics by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Plantronics by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period.

Get Plantronics alerts:

In other Plantronics news, CEO Robert C. Hagerty acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $141,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,852.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $30,576.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,068.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLT stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Plantronics Inc has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $53.92. The stock has a market cap of $491.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Plantronics Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sidoti cut shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Plantronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.