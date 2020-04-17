Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,052 Shares of Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,861 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Chemung Financial were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Chemung Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG opened at $24.56 on Friday. Chemung Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $136.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.12). Chemung Financial had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 million. Research analysts expect that Chemung Financial Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

In other news, CFO Karl Francis Krebs acquired 3,372 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $86,997.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,401 shares in the company, valued at $165,145.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Bentley acquired 7,500 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $195,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,974.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $283,856. 19.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemung Financial Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

