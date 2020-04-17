Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 117,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 551.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

AGIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $60.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 348.96% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $356,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

