Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AXA purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $826,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,301,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 778.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.86. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.02 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

In related news, COO Scot Benson purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,197.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $159,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

