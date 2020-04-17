Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,668 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,593,000 after acquiring an additional 154,879 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 168,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,805,000 after acquiring an additional 84,725 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 17,876 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 88,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares during the period. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

In related news, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $52,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.90.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 59.07 and a current ratio of 59.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.04 and a 200-day moving average of $80.55. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $139.53.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.56% and a return on equity of 6.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 122.32%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.