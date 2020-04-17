Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,792 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in United Bancshares Inc. OH were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

UBOH stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. United Bancshares Inc. OH has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $24.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91.

Get United Bancshares Inc. OH alerts:

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancshares Inc. OH had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered United Bancshares Inc. OH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

About United Bancshares Inc. OH

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Inc. OH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares Inc. OH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.