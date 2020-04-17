First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Stock Position Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,817 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.23% of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. State Street Corp increased its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 29,583 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 100,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.81. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $45.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. Research analysts forecast that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMBH. DA Davidson lowered First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

