Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 1,700 Shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of Sonos worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SONO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sonos by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,678,000 after purchasing an additional 153,381 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,659 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 90.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at $700,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SONO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sonos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 59,634 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $525,375.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,477.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 7,744 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $117,089.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 318,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,515,214 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

SONO opened at $9.28 on Friday. Sonos Inc has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -309.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.49 million. Sonos had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

