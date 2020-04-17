Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,074,573 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,448,000 after purchasing an additional 135,206 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 842,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,606,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 350,865 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 74,590 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 267,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 37,946 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,577 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.70 million, a PE ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $43.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth J. Mahon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $196,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Avinash Reddy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $39,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,600 shares of company stock worth $251,280 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

