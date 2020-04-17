Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 171,044 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.54% of Atlantic Power worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Power by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Power during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Power during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:AT opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05. Atlantic Power Corp has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30.
In other news, CEO James J. Moore, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,331.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 29,000 shares of company stock worth $63,420. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AT. National Bank Financial upgraded Atlantic Power from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Atlantic Power from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Atlantic Power from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.
About Atlantic Power
Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.
