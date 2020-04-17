Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of MTS Systems worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of MTS Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MTS Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of MTSC opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $364.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.78. MTS Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $63.31.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). MTS Systems had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. MTS Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.46 per share, for a total transaction of $90,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chun Hung Yu bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,780 shares of company stock valued at $212,031. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

