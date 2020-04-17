Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.39 Million Stake in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Tenable worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $513,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Tenable by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tenable from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 21,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $595,068.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,412,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,866,980.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 5,940 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $163,409.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,563.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,076. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TENB opened at $22.41 on Friday. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 71.06% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

