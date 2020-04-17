Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.50 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Photronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

In other Photronics news, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $36,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.