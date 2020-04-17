Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 23,180 Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,180 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.28% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE:MITT opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $102.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 51.14%.

In other AG Mortgage Investment Trust news, CEO David N. Roberts purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $534,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 350,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,863.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Thomas Durkin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 65,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,399.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

