MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) Stake Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,671 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.03% of MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS MSVB opened at $11.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94. MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter.

Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB, a federal savings bank, provides a range of banking services to individuals and business customers. The company provides savings accounts and checking accounts. It also offers one-to-four family residential loans, multi-family residential loans, construction loans, and commercial real estate loans; commercial business loans, including lines of credit to businesses and letters of credit, as well as term, mortgage, equipment, and vehicle loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit and other loans secured by junior liens on the borrower's personal residence, home improvement loans, automobile and truck loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and other personal loans.

