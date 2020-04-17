NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.38

Press coverage about NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NICE earned a news impact score of 1.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $179.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NICE to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

