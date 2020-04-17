National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Getting Very Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. National Security Group earned a coverage optimism score of -3.70 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ:NSEC opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69. National Security Group has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter. National Security Group had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 6.03%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded National Security Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey purchased 16,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $238,372.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey purchased 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,039.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 19,066 shares of company stock worth $271,037. Insiders own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

About National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

