HYUNDAI MTR CO/GDR (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about HYUNDAI MTR CO/GDR (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) have trended somewhat negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HYUNDAI MTR CO/GDR earned a media sentiment score of -1.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of HYMTF opened at $23.50 on Friday. HYUNDAI MTR CO/GDR has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62.

HYUNDAI MTR CO/GDR Company Profile

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the i30 N, Veloster, Accent, Sonata, i30, Azera, Sonata Turbo, i40, i40 Sedan, Elantra, Elantra Sport, Accent 5DR, ix20, i20, i20 Coupe, Elite i20, Xcent, i10, Grand i10, and Eon names.

