Novus Energy (CVE:NVS) Earning Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Novus Energy (CVE:NVS) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Novus Energy earned a daily sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Novus Energy has a one year low of C$75.73 and a one year high of C$94.19.

Get Novus Energy alerts:

Novus Energy Company Profile

Novus Energy, Inc (Novus) is a junior oil and gas company. Novus is targeting resource plays, primarily light oil, in the Viking and Cardium. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. Novus’s core properties include Viking – Dodsland, and Cardium – Wapiti.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Novus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.