Shale Oil International (OTCMKTS:SHLE) Getting Very Negative News Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Shale Oil International (OTCMKTS:SHLE) have trended very negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Shale Oil International earned a media sentiment score of -3.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shale Oil International has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39.

Shale Oil International Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It has rights to conduct mineral exploration activities in the Dolly Varden South property located in Elko County, Gilman Gold property situated in Lander County, and Hercules property located in Lyon County in Nevada.

