CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of -3.50

Press coverage about CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) has trended very negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CPS Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of -3.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the electronics maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 million, a P/E ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.39.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

