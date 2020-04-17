Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) Share Price

News headlines about Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dalmac Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.64 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 736.67. The company has a market capitalization of $990,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.18. Dalmac Energy has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04.

About Dalmac Energy

Dalmac Energy Inc provides well stimulation and fluid management services to the oil and natural gas industries in Alberta, Canada. The company engages in oilfield servicing, fluid hauling, chemical sales, rig moving, and tank rental activities. It offers various oil field services through pressure/pumper trucks, which deliver and inject methanol into lines and wells; hot oilers used to heat oil to dissolve wax build-up in wells and facilities that restrict the flow of oil and gas; and tank trucks used in conjunction with the hot oilers and pressure units, as well as for hauling oil and water to and from wells and facilities.

