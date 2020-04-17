Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -3.00

News stories about Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Lenovo Group earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNVGF opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. Lenovo Group has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $0.94.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.