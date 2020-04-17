Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Renault earned a news impact score of -1.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNSDF. Evercore ISI lowered Renault to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Renault presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Renault stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. Renault has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $70.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

