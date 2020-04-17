SunTrust Banks Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of NuVasive in a report issued on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Krum now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $79.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of NuVasive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $52.70 on Thursday. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $81.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in NuVasive by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

