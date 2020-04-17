SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -1.00

Media headlines about SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

SPXCY stock opened at $101.75 on Friday. SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $104.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.10.

SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange in Singapore and related clearing houses. It operates through Equities and Fixed Income; Derivatives; and Market Data and Connectivity segments. The company provides issuer, securities trading and clearing, post trade, membership and collateral management, derivatives trading and clearing, and market data and connectivity services.

